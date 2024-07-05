Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Poloumi Das Reveals If Salman Khan Would Have Handled Her Concern Better Than Anil Kapoor, Says, ‘Shivani Is Getting Leverage’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Poloumi Das, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house got in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal post her eviction from the show and spoke about her journey in the show, her dynamics with Shivani Kumari, Anil Kapoor not addressing her concerns and more.

Speaking of her journey in the show, the Naagin 6 fame says, “It was an amazing journey, a journey that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

She further addressed her eviction from the show and said, “I believe that I was not evicted by the audience and by Bigg Boss, it happened because of a contestant. I know you were scared of me and you should be too.”

Addressing the ‘tweets about exposing everyone,’ Poloumi rubbished the news and also revealed that her Twitter has only 600 followers. She said, “I did not do it. Yes I do agree with the fact that I am an opinionated and strong woman, but I haven’t tweeted anything and I am not even active on the platform. So no, that was not me.”

The actress also spoke about Shivani’s comments on her neckline and her bikini clad pictures and said, “Being an influencer, even if you come from a small village, you have to have a bigger mindset. There are things you might not do in your village but there’s a world outside your village and you are connected to the same through your phone too. And if I speak about my clothes, I am comfortable wearing whatever I want and this is my way of carrying myself. If you are not comfortable do not wear it but do not question my character just because of my dress, that’s unethical. Secondly, my colour is my personality and it is my identity, you cannot take it away from me just because you are not comfortable with it. This is something I was born with and today wherever I am it is because of my colour and my personality. If you don’t have it, I feel sorry for you then.”

When we asked Poloumi if she thinks that Shivani has been getting away with saying controversial statements just because of the background she comes from and the actress says, “Somewhere yes, because a lot of time people think that because she comes from a small village, Bahut sari chizein maaf hoti hai par even you know that people who come from small villages know how to respect elders. The way she speaks to Ranveer is unacceptable. Atleast you should know how to respect your elders, don’t you do that in your household? Until and unless he says something ill about you or makes you feel uncomfortable, then you raise your voice. And it is not just abi it Ranveer, in general also, she is always seen raising her tone. But does she speak the same way to her fans? Her audience? No Na, then do the same thing with the housemates too no.”

Poloumi, who was nominated after standing her grounds to save friend Sana Sultan says she does not regret saving the actress. She said, “No, I absolutely do not regret saving her. Why would I? I do not regret anything I do. I did not do anything wrong and what I stood for, I still do believe in it.”

Dismissing people trolling her for crying to seek attention in the initial days of the show, when the actress broke down remembering her ex boyfriend, Poloumi says, “I looked horrible, when I cry like that, like when I genuinely cry, my nose is all watery and my eyes swell up, why would I want to be seen like that? Yes when I came cry I look prett, but when I really cry, I look horrible. So no, it was just a moment that broke me down, it does happen sometimes.”

We asked Poloumi if her stint in Bigg Boss felt like a detox from the world outside and helped her stay away from missing her ex boyfriend, the actress said, “Yes it did feel like a detox. You do not have your phone and jo phone diya Gaya tha usme kuch nahi hota hai. I literally used it as a mirror to fix my makeup sometimes. There wasn’t even time and dates given in that phone. So yes it was a good detox that I had and I had a lovely time.”

We then asked Poloumi if she believes that Salman Khan would have addressed her concern with Shivani Kumari better than Anil Kapoor did, the actress said, “I think Anil sir would have also addressed it in a nicer way if he had time. It was the first weekend ka vaar and there were a lot of things lined up which needed to be covered and if that topic was brought up, there was a lot to speak about, which is why I believe it was skipped. But yes, Anil sir too would have handled it pretty well.”

