 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Calls Breakup With Pooja Bhatt 'Biggest Scandal Of Life', Says He Was 'Unable To Cope'
Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, recalled his relationship with actress Pooja Bhatt in a rare instance in the recent episode. Stating that it was one of his worst phases, he called his breakup with Pooja the 'biggest scandal' of his life.

The actor shared that he was shooting for the 2002 film Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead, in Ladakh at that time. He stated that he got a call about his mother being unwell but he could not leave the shoot midway.

Without taking names, he went on to say, "During the same time, I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress."

Ranvir shared that he then jetted off to the US as he was "unable to cope", where he borrowed money from his brother and pursued an acting course.

"After returning from the US, I started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005”. At that time, two of my long-shelved films were greenlit for release and hit theaters back-to-back within a week and my work was loved by audiences. After those films, I finally felt my life was steady as an actor and that I had arrived," he shared.

For those unversed, Ranvir and Pooja started off as close friends and soon love blossomed between the two. However, things took an ugly turn when Pooja accused of Ranvir getting drunk and trying to physically harm her. While the latter denied the accusations, the former severed all ties with him, and thus ended their relationship.

Ranvir married actress Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010, and in 2011, they welcomed their first child, a son named Haroon. However, they parted ways in 2015.

