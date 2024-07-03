Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Spotted SMOKING Inside The House, Makers Overlook This Rule Break

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been in the buzz ever since the premiere of the show. From Armaan Malik and his polygamous marriage to Shivani and Poloumi Das' recent fight, the show has been a newsmaker and has also gone ahead to quash all records.

Avid viewers of the reality show know how strict Bigg Boss is with his rules and that the rule breakers are often punished, depending on what rule has been broken. However, looks like, the makers of the show may have overlooked one important breach of rule in the show. In a viral video, Ranvir Shorey was seen smoking in the garden area as he spoke to Sai Ketan Rao.

This was spotted by the viewers of the show on live feed and did not go down well with a lot of them. It is also being said that Bigg Boss did not even warn the Ek Tha Tiger actor for smoking in the garden area.

For the uninformed, there is a special area for contestants to smoke in the show. In the 16th season of the show, Sajid Khan too was spotted smoking in the garden area. Post this he was also reprimanded for doing so, after which, he started smoking in the smoking room and not outside in the garden area.

However, Ranvir was not said anything on the same by Bigg Boss.