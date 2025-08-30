'When God Is With You...': Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Post Amid Backlash For 'Sexualising' School Girl In New Song Azul

Photo Via YouTube

Singer Guru Randhawa, best known for hits like High Rated Gabru, Proper Patola, and Lahore, recently faced backlash after his latest track Azul was criticised for the alleged sexualisation of minors. The video, which premiered earlier this month, drew attention for its controversial portrayal of a teacher–student relationship.

Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Post Amid Azul Backlash

Amid the controversy, Randhawa shared a cryptic note on his Instagram handle, indirectly responding to the backlash. Although he did not mention it explicitly, it was clear that the note referred to the ongoing criticism. On Friday, August 29, the singer posted an Instagram story featuring a screenshot of Azul’s statistics, showing that the song was trending with over 107,200 views in the past hour and had more than 27,000 searches on YouTube.

In the caption, the singer wrote, "Azul is Azuling (wine glass emoticons). When God is with you, you only move forward (red heart emoticon)."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@gururandhawa

About Azul

In the song, Guru plays a photography teacher preparing to take a group photo of his students. He waits for his student, portrayed by Anshika Pandey, to arrive. She arrives dressed in a school uniform, showcasing her dance while Guru's character is seen admiring her moves.

Later, she transitions into casual outfits, continuing her performance with bold choreography. While Anshika's real age remains undisclosed, her depiction as a schoolgirl in the video sparked outrage.

Lyricist Gurjit Gill has not responded to the backlash but has limited the comments section on his Instagram post amid growing criticism.

Court Summons Guru Randhawa Over Lyrics In Sirra

Apart from Azul, Randhawa’s another track, Sirra, also faced backlash over its derogatory lyrics. A local court in Ludhiana has summoned the singer on September 2 following a complaint.

The complaint, filed by Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala, objects to the lines, "We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born."