Poloumi Das Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 3 House: REPORTS

It has already been a week since the third season of Bigg Boss OTT primered and needless to say, the show has been a hot topic of discussion amid its avid viewers.

This season of the show is seeing quite a few fresh changes, number one being, the concept of a bahar wala. With Sai Ketan Rao giving up the privilege to save Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria was appointed as the new baharwala of the show. Apparently, as soon as the creator was given this opportunity, he had to make a tough call. Lovekesh was asked to evict one of the evicted contestants from the show. With Poloumi Das and Munisha Khatwani being in the bottom 2 list, Lovekesh was asked to evict one of them. Apparently, Lovekesh has decided to save Munisha and has chosen to eliminate Poloumi.

As per a report by the Bigg Boss Khabari, Poloumi Das has been evicted from the show owing to Lovekesh’s decision. However, more confirmation on the same awaits.

As for Poloumi, the Naagin 6 actress was recently seen getting into an ugly spat with Shivani Kumari after the latter called her ‘Aisi ladki.’ Poloumi also tried to raise the topic in front of host Anil Kapoor in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, however, she was asked which season of the show has she seen that she is raising the ‘Aisi ladki’ topic. Shivani was also irked about the same and was also seen calling out host Anil Kapoor in front of the other contestants of the show.