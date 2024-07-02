Bigg Boss OTT 3: Housemates Divided Over Shivani’s ‘LICE’ Controversy, Munisha Raises ‘Hygiene’ Concern, Vishal Defends Her

It has already been a week since the third season of Bigg Boss OTT primered and needless to say, the show has been a hot topic of discussion amid its avid viewers. While there are topics being discussed about the show day in and day out, in the episode of the show tonight, Shivani Kumari was handed over medicated anti lice products and Kritika was asked to inform the housemates to be aware of the same since this can also affect them.

Well, as soon as Kritika informed the contestants, the housemates were divided on the said topic. While Sana Makbul, Chandrika Dixit, Poloumi Das, Kritika Malik were seen normalising it stating that everyone has gone through the same at sone point of their lives, Munisha Khatwani raised ‘hygiene concerns,’ and was seen calling out Shivani, stating that she lied to her and told her that it is dandruff.

Vishal learns about Munisha’s continuous discussions on the said topic and decides to confront Munisha. He asks her to stop doing so and tells her she should not make a huge topic out of it on national television. Munisha on the other hand was seen telling Vishal that she is concerned about her hygiene and that’s about it.

Well, in another clip, Kritika Malik was seen helping Shivani get rid of the lice by combing through her hair and trying to remove the lice.