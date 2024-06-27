 Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari's Mother Recalls Hitting Her When She Made Tiktok, Says, 'Villagers Said She Is Getting Out Of Hand, Will Bring Shame'
Shivani Kumari's mother Kuswaha Rani recalled how she would hit her daughter when she started making videos for social media.

Shivani Kumari, who is currently in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has been garnering a lot of attention owing to her stint in the show. While a few contestants on the show are getting along well with the 22 year old, a few others believe that she does not deserve to stay in the show.

Well, Shivani's mother Kuswaha Rani spoke to News 18 about her daughter and revealed how proud of her she is today. She also went ahead to reveal that when Shivani was born, she cried a lot as she already had 3 daughters and was expecting a son. Shivani's mother also revealed that she then had to take care of three daughters and an ailing husband as a result of which she had to take up job at a local hospital. After the passing away of Shivani's father, there were also disputes for their ancestral property. However, it was Shivani who paid all the debts after she started earning and got the property back.

Further revealing how Shivani got into the world of social media, her mother Kuswaha recalled that when she was 19 years old, she pooled in all her savings and bought a smart phone and then started making tik tok. However, when the videos started going viral, the villagers would tell Kuswaha that Shivani is out of her hands and that she will bring shame to the village someday. Influenced by the words of the villagers, she would hit Shivani. However, Shivani did not stop and soon, Kuswaha also understood that this is what Shivani loves.

Today, the 22 year old is earning wide spread acclaimation for herself, making her mother and her village proud.

