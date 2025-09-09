Uorfi Javed Calls Out Man Who Threatened To Leak Her Morphed Photos, Says She'll File Police Complaint

Uorfi Javed |

Actress and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has once again spoken up against online harassment, this time calling out a man who allegedly threatened to morph her photographs and share them on social media.

On Tuesday (September 9), Uorfi took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of the man’s profile and detailed her experience. In her post, she wrote, “This guy has been harassing me to morph my pictures and upload them (he did in fact morph one and send me a picture). I can’t believe what these men are doing with the technology available today.”

She further revealed that she will be taking the matter to the authorities, adding, “I will file an official complaint but ladies if you’re under such circumstances please do not be scared, go file a complaint. You are not the problem, it’s these men who are a blot on our society.”

Check out her story here:

Uorfi, known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken nature, has often been at the receiving end of online trolling and abuse. However, she has consistently used her platform to raise awareness about issues of cyber harassment and women’s safety.

The actress also never shies away from sharing her views and opinions on various issues on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi was last seen in The Traitors India. In fact, she emerged as the winner with poker player Nikita Luther. Uorfi has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

She will reportedly be seen in the second season of her show Follow Karlo Yaar, which revolves around her life and gives a glimpse of her family as well as her profession.