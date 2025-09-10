Watch Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Promise Double Comedy & Drama In This Courtroom Clash

The makers of Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, unveiled the much-awaited trailer on Wednesday. Carrying forward the legacy of redefining courtroom dramas with wit and heart, the film unites both Jollys for the very first time – Akshay's Jolly Mishra and Arshad's Jolly Tyagi – in a face-off that promises to be nothing short of historic.

Judge Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla) once again finds himself in the middle of their battle, while Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao add to the drama. The film brings back the humour, charm, and intensity that made the franchise a fan favourite.

The trailer offers a glimpse of know-it-all Jolly Mishra and street-smart Jugadu Jolly Tyagi locking horns in court, sparking razor-sharp banter, outrageous legal antics, and heartfelt moments. Both attempt to outsmart, outplay, and outtalk the other, making for a rollercoaster of laughter, drama, and compassion.

As the two Jollys clash in the ultimate courtroom battle, the big question remains: who will have the last word?

Akshay, on returning as Jolly Mishra, said, "It has been a special journey for me. What makes this film exciting is that it’s not just about reviving a character, it’s about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness."

Arshad on reprising Jolly Tyagi said, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Jolly Mishra. The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it’s all laced with comedy but also layered with heart. I think audiences are going to enjoy watching the fireworks between us."

Saurabh Shukla, who plays Judge Tripathi, said, "It has been one of my most loved characters. But this time, the poor judge has double the trouble! With two Jollys in one courtroom, the chaos, the comedy, and the drama are on a whole new level. For me as an actor, it was great fun to bring back Tripathi’s quirks, but also to explore how he deals with a situation he has never faced before. The audience will laugh but also connect with the dilemmas he faces."

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio18, the film is all set to hit the big screens on September 19.