 Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Bhaiyya Bhagyashali Hai,' Says Vishal Pandey As He Observes Kritika Malik Working Out, Lovekesh Says This
In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Vishal Pandey was yet again seen speaking about Kritika Malik and how Armaan Malik is a lucky man.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 09:27 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about seasons of the show. From the changing dynamics of the show to the nasty fights, this season of the show is going ahead to be a massive hit.

Well, in the episode of the show last night, the viewers saw Vishal Pandey tell Kritika Malik that she looks good without makeup. Later on, he went ahead to confess to Lovekesh Kataria that he is guilty of finding Kritika beautiful.

In the episode of the show tonight, Vishal yet again spoke about Kritika Malik when he observed her work out. Well, he was seen telling Lovekesh that Armaan is lucky to have Kritika. Vishal said, "Bhaiyya Bhagyashali hai." Lovekesh asked Vishal to improve and later said, "Mujhe pata hai tu ne kya dekh kar kaha tha." Vishal, giggled and said, "Sudhar Jaa s**le." To this, Lovekesh said, "Tu sudhar Jaa, mujhe kya bol raha hai."

Well, apparently, Payal, on the weekend ka vaar episode was also seen slamming Vishal for his statements on Kritika.

