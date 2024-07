Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Theatrens To Hit Naezy During Ugly Spat, Latter Says 'Thookh Dunga Tereko' (WATCH)

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Theatrens To Hit Naezy During Ugly Spat, Latter Says 'Thookh Dunga Tereko' | Photo Via Jio Cinema

Rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy got into an ugly spat with co-contestant Lovekesh Kataria in the latest episode of reality show, Bigg Boss OTT season 3.

The argument started after Lovekesh told Naezy, "Bhai, yaha pe koi mazak le raha hai uska matlab yeh nahi ki uski bezzati kar raha, woh mazak hi hai." He added, "Naezy bhai, mein sirf samaja raha hoon." The rapper responded by saying, "Kyun samaja raha hai? Merepe kyu charge ho raha hai?"

"Tera hate dikh raha hai," said Lovekesh. To this, the rapper said there is not hate and he loves everyone in the house. Vishal Pandey kept asking Lovekesh to maintain his calm.

Later, Naezy was heard telling Vishal, "Isko mein nahi choddunga bhai. Meri disrespect kiya hai isne. Mein khatam ho gaya iske saat acche se rehna. Sabke samne izaat ki maa-behen kar raha hai. Isko mein bataunga, bhai."

The fight further escalated, Lovekesh angrily charged at Naezy and said, "Kaun hai tu?"

Naezy asked Kataria, "Tu kutta hai..aukaat hai kya teri. Teri aukaat nahi hai beta, tu mere se mat lad. Chewing gum hai, thuk dunga teko. Tu jaake bhains chara."

Lovekesh replied, "Tu kaun hai mere aukaat pe jaane wala. Tere jaise bahar paalta hun mai."

Despite the housemates intervention, Lovekesh threatened to hit Naezy during the ugly spat. The rapper said, "Teri aukaat hai? Chewing gum. Thookh dunga tereko."