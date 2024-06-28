Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy Reveals Being Kept In Prison By 'Jealous' People During Gully Boy's Filming, Says 'My Parents Weren't Aware'

Rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy The Baa made some shocking revelations in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. He shared that he was put in the prison for one year during the filming of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy.

"I was about to become powerful and that's when I suddenly went missing from Instagram and YouTube, which shocked people. People started questioning where I was during a time when a movie (Gully Boy) was being made about me." When Ranvir Shorey asked him where he was, Naezy said, "Merko andar le liya tha bhai, prison mein. Kyuki mein zyada bada aur powerful banne wala tha, toh jealous log the system mein, jo log ko mujhe bother karna tha unlog ne kiya," said the rapper.

He added in Hindi, "Merepe bohot saare allegations daalke daal diya andar smartly. Mein andar tha 1 saal take. Kisi ko mere bare mein khabar nahi, nor parents, nobody. Rumours were doing the rounds that I was in Dubai. After that, when I returned, my fans became emotional. I was in bad condition. My life was spoiled after that one incident. I could not get into that peek again in my career."

Naezy shared that during his school days, he would rap to impress girls in English and they would applaud me, which would make me happy. "I had a blingy swag and people would tell me, 'I can't do anything.' I had a lot of pressure on me. I released my first song, Aafat, on my iPad. In December 2013, in five days, I recorded, edited and shot the song and uploaded it. Soon after, it went viral."

"People's thoughts changed that rap can also be made in Hindi. A new era started after that and after that, my career shot up. I got a lot of respect from people because I got gangster rap in India. People think that I am the originate of real rap. Everything was going positively and the most important thing was that a movie (Gully Boy) was being made about me," concluded the rapper.