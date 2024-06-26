Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy Discusses How Ranveer Singh Starrer Gully Boy Affected His Personal Life, Says, 'Never Had Two Girlfriends, Was Not A Driver'

Popular rapper Naezy, who's story became a household one with Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy,' is currently seen as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 3. In the episode of the show tonight, the rapper was quizzed by his fellow contestants about Gully Boy. Naezy was asked if the film was actually based on his life.

Confirming the same, Naezy revealed how, upon listening to his song 'Aafat,' producer Zoya Akhtar decided to make a film on him. Further when the rapper was questioned how things changed for him after the film, Naezy said that he experienced both positive and negative changes in his life post the release of the film.

Shedding light on the positive side, the rapper revealed how the film gave him recognition and earned him name. The rapper then went ahead to reveal that the film also had a negative impact on his life. He reveals that a lot of people, who knew that the film was inspired by him believed that everything shown in the film was also done by him. Naezy says that he never had two girlfriends, he never was a driver and he was never as poor as Ranveer's character was shown in the film. The contestants then told him that with Bigg Boss, he can actually clarify the same, listening to which the rapper smiled and heaved a sigh of relief.

The episode of the show also witnessed the contestants receiving an earful from Bigg Boss for their revolt against food.