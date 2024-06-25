Bigg Boss OTT 3: BB Lashes Out At Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik & All Others For Protesting Against Food, Says, 'Apni Nakli Unity..'

Within just a few days of its premiere, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be a hot topic of discussion amid the avid viewers of the show. From Shivani Kumari's comments on Poloumi Das's outfits to Armaan Malik and Deepak Chaurasiya's spat, the show and its contestants are now a trending topic. Well, in the upcoming episode of the show tonight, Bigg Boss will be seen lashing out at all the contestants collectively.

In a promo released by Jio Cinemas, the contestants can be seen revolting against Bigg Boss as they do not have any ration left now. Hence, they decide to stick by water instead of meals. However, this revolt has apparently backfired for the contestants. In the promo, all the contestants can be seen sitting together in the living area when Bigg Boss lashes out at them and gives them an earful. Bigg Boss is seen slamming the contestants for their unity and is seen calling it fake. He also calls them 'Nakli,' and refuses to entertain their demands. This leaves all the contestants pretty disappointed.

For the uninformed, the contestants of the Bigg Boss house have been quarelling over food; eggs, chilla and chicken for the past two days now and this has also led to huge verbal spats. Sai Ketan Rao was seen getting into a heated arguement with Sana Makbul over the same. Meanwhile, Chandrika Dixit and Ranveer Shorey too were seen getting into a spat.