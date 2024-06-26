 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey On Staying In Touch With Ex Wife Konkana Sen, 'Bachhe Ke Liye..'
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey On Staying In Touch With Ex Wife Konkana Sen, 'Bachhe Ke Liye..'

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Ranvir Shorey was questioned on his current equation with ex wife Konkana Sen Sharma.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 12:27 AM IST
Just a few days after the premiere episode, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has already become a hot topic of discussion amid the avid viewers of the show. From contestants slowly bonding and building teams to them fighting over ration, every aspect of the show is being discussed out loud on social media platforms.

Well, in the episode of the show today, Armaan Malik was seen questioning Ranvir Shorey about his personal life. The youtuber was seen asking Ranvir about his child and asked him what does he do. Upon Ranveer telling Armaan that his child studies, Armaan then asks Ranvir if he meets Konkana now. Replying to the same, Ranvir says that he meets Konkana but only for their 13 year old son. Ranvir said, ''Nahi. Matlab bachhe ke liye jo karte hai.'' Further, Armaan asks Ranveer about his future plans and if he wants to have a partner. To this Ranveer says, ''Nahi abhi toh mera yaar bachha hai aur kaam hai, main aise hi theek hoon.''

Armaan Malik later advised Ranvir Shorey to be more active on his social media and asks him to start vlogging. Ranveer tells Armaan that he has never done the same. Armaan then advises him to give it a try.

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma got married in the year 2010. The actress gave birth to their son Haroon in the year 2011. However, shortly after, the couple parted ways.

