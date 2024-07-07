 Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'What Are You Wearing, Please Dress Well,' Advises Shivangi Khedkar To Rumoured Beau Sai Ketan Rao On Weekend Ka Vaar
Sai Ketan Rao's rumoured girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar was seen making an appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode last night.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed a lot of drama with Anil Kapoor bashing Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey and calling them 'fake.' While Anil raised a lot of questions on the two contestants, things escalated when Payal Malik and Sai Ketan Rao's rumoured girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar were called on stage to address a few concerns.

article-image

While Payal questioned both Vishal and Shivani on two different topics, Shivangi was seen confronting Chandrika Dixit for her comments on Sai Ketan Rao when the actor offered to give her a massage. Shivangi slammed Chandrika for always speaking behind Sai's back and stated that her comments projected Sai in a bad light. She also stated that Chandrika has no 'mudda' of her own and the only thing she is seen talking about are her 40 chapatis.

However, right before bidding a goodbye to the contestants and rumoured beau Sai, the Mehendi Hai Rachnewali actress asked him to buckle up and told him that he has been playing very well. She was then seen asking Sai about what was he wearing and asked him to dress well. Shivangi told Sai, ''Ye kya pehena hai?'' The Imlie fame laughed and said, ''I will change.'' Before going back, Shivangi told Sai, ''Please change your clothes and please dress well.'' Sai agreed on doing the same and said he will change his clothes.

For the uninformed, Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar worked together in Star Plus' show 'Mehendi Hai Rachnewali,' which was produced by Sandiip Sickand. Reports suggest that the actors fell in love during their stint on the show and have been in a steady relationship ever since then. Howeever, they have always maintained their stand on being 'bestfriends.'

article-image

