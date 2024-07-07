Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik SLAPS Vishal Pandey After He Reveals 'Liking' Kritika Malik (VIDEO)

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to witness some high voltage drama after Armaan Malik will be seen attacking Vishal Pandey for expressing his 'liking' towards his wife Kritika Malik. Vishal's shocking statement came to light during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In a promo now released by the makers, Armaan and Vishal can be seen engaging in a war of words, post which the former slaps the latter, leaving him and the other housemates shellshocked.

In the promo, a horrified Vishal can be seen holding his cheek, and questioning how can a contestant physically harm another housemate. The fight will be seen escalating and turning ugly with both Armaan and Vishal trying to take each other down.

Other housemates, including Lovekesh Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy and others can be seen intervening and trying to stop the duo from harming each other in the promo.

It will now be interesting to see how host Anil Kapoor will react to the incident and what action Bigg Boss will take against Armaan for breaking the most important rule of the house.

For those unversed, in a recent episode, Vishal was seen confessing to Lovekesh that he liked Kritika 'bhabhi' and that he was guilty about it. On Saturday, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Armaan's another wife, Payal Malik, who was evicted a few days ago, graced the Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage and slammed Vishal for his comments.

Vishal clarified that he does not like Kritika romantically and that he only meant that he liked her as a person.

However, Armaan was in no mood to listen to his clarifications, and the upcoming episodes will show how the matter will unfold in the house.