Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar CONFRONTS Chandrika Dixit On Her Comments On Actor, Says, “Aapka Koi Mudda Nahi..”

Bigg Boss OTT 3's much awaited weekend ka vaar with Anil Kapoor is now streaming live on Jio Cinema. In the episode of the show tonight, host Anil Kapoor was seen slamming Sana Makbul for not defending Naezy during the nominations. He was also seen calling out Vishal Pandey for his comments on the makers favouring Ranveer.

Post this, Payal Malik and Shivangi Khedkar were also called to address a few issues with the housemates. While Payal was seen confronting Vishal for his comments on Kritika, and also addressed Shivani’s comments, Shivangi Khedkar confronted Chandrika Dixit for her recent comments on Sai Ketan Rao when he offered to give her a massage. Shivangi was seen slamming Chandrika for portraying Sai in a negative light and also slammed her PR team for further circulating it around. Shivangi told Chandrika that she never speaks to people on their face and that Sai has decoded her pretty well when he said that Chandrika tweaks the truth according to her convinience. Anil Kapoor was also seen agreeing to everything that Shivangi said.

Later, Chandrika was seen apologising to Sai and stated that she looks at him like a brother. Shivangi then told Chandrika that she has no ‘mudda’ of her own. Shivangi said, “Aapka 40 roti banane k siway aur koi khudka mudda nahi hai.” Anil then told Chandrika that she needs to accept that this is how she is coming across to the viewers of the show.