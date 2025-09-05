When Aishwarya Rai Was Invited To Giorgio Armani Fashion House's 40th Anniversary In Milan

The world of fashion is mourning the loss of Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer whose vision reshaped modern elegance. Armani, who died peacefully at his home at the age of 91, leaves behind an empire built on sophistication, subtlety, and timeless style. Known for introducing unstructured tailoring and redefining power dressing, he gave the world a new language of quiet luxury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A designer who redefined elegance

From the 1970s onward, Armani transformed global fashion with his signature minimalism. His relaxed silhouettes and muted palettes broke away from rigid tailoring, making elegance effortless. Often referred to as the “king of Italian style,” Armani’s philosophy extended far beyond clothing, it embraced architecture, interiors, perfumes, and even cinema. Hollywood embraced his designs early on, with stars like Richard Gere in American Gigolo immortalizing his suits on screen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Giorgio Armani’s bond with Bollywood

Armani’s influence was not limited to Europe or Hollywood. He built a unique connection with India, extending rare personal invitations to Bollywood stars, recognising their role in global fashion and film.

In 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Armani’s 40th anniversary celebration in Milan, an exclusive gathering that marked four decades of his fashion house. That same year, she also graced the inauguration of the Armani/Silos museum, which showcased the designer’s remarkable journey through decades of style innovation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aishwarya had earlier brought Armani elegance to Cannes in 2014, hosting the amfAR gala with Abhishek Bachchan in a delicately embellished Armani Privé gown that captured the essence of his understated glamour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sonam Kapoor, another Indian fashion icon, too became part of Armani’s inner circle. She attended his Spring 2015 Paris show and later appeared at Milan Fashion Week in 2018 alongside her husband Anand Ahuja, reflecting Armani’s quiet yet meaningful bond with India’s leading style ambassadors.

Armani group’s tribute

Confirming his passing, the Armani Group issued a statement filled with admiration, "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani. Always forward-looking, he dedicated himself fully to the company, to his collections, and to new projects, right until the end… His vision stretched beyond fashion, touching every aspect of lifestyle and community.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A lasting legacy

Armani’s career was defined by more than clothes, it was about creating a way of life. His empire expanded into luxury hotels, home décor, eyewear, and even restaurants, making him one of the most influential designers of the modern age. Forbes consistently ranked him among the wealthiest designers in the world, but beyond wealth, it was his relentless pursuit of precision and beauty that set him apart.