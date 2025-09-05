 Revealed! The Secret To A Happy Married Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRevealed! The Secret To A Happy Married Life

Revealed! The Secret To A Happy Married Life

In every relationship, active listening is crucial. Often, issues emerge not due to major disagreements but because one partner feels ignored or misinterpreted. When a man strives to genuinely hear his wife, he conveys a strong message: your feelings, thoughts, and opinions are important to me.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: Canva

A successful marriage relies on partners understanding and enjoying each other. The idea that "a man who listens to his wife leads a happy life" has often been quoted in conversations about marriage, relationships, and family life. While it may sound like a humorous saying, there is considerable wisdom behind it. According to the head researchers of the Gottman Institute in the United States, husbands who obey their wives are more likely to form successful marriages and become successful in their lives.

Dr. John Gottman revealed the powerful truth about successful marriages

A viral post has highlighted a study on relationship and marriage traits that has amused many women online. Dr. Gottman, after spending years studying the traits of happy and successful marriages, he revealed an important insight that men should listen to their wives and support their active roles in professional careers. He also emphasised that an emotionally mature husband is more likely to embrace his wife's influence and will be "a more understanding and compassionate father, as he is unafraid to recognise and share his emotions."

Users' reaction to the post

FPJ Shorts
Next-Gen GST Reforms Poised To Propel India's Textile Industry To $350 Billion Textile Economy By 2030
Next-Gen GST Reforms Poised To Propel India's Textile Industry To $350 Billion Textile Economy By 2030
'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai—VIDEO
'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai—VIDEO
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Skips GST Council Meeting Again, Maharashtra Represented By Minister Aditi Tatkare
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Skips GST Council Meeting Again, Maharashtra Represented By Minister Aditi Tatkare
'If We Can Help Afghanistan, Why Not Punjab?': Arvind Kejriwal's Sharp Appeal To Centre For Flood Relief Aid - VIDEO
'If We Can Help Afghanistan, Why Not Punjab?': Arvind Kejriwal's Sharp Appeal To Centre For Flood Relief Aid - VIDEO

The post that highlighted Gottman's study on a successful marriage grabbed the internet's attention. A user named Prerna wrote in the comment, "Woh sab toh theek hai par poster kabhi khushi kahhi gam ka kyu lagaya hai😆." Another user tagged her husband in the comment section and wrote, "Happiness guaranteed—just keep doing what I say!"

Happy couples

Happy couples | Canva

Listening plays a vital role in a relationship

In every relationship, active listening is crucial. Often, issues emerge not due to major disagreements but because one partner feels ignored or misinterpreted. When a man strives to genuinely hear his wife, he conveys a strong message: your feelings, thoughts, and opinions are important to me. This straightforward gesture can establish a solid base of trust and emotional closeness. Hearing does not imply unconditionally accepting everything.

Read Also
Secret To Healthy And Happy Relationship? Study Says Its 'Bedtime Cuddling'
article-image

Instead, it involves allowing room for the wife's viewpoint, recognizing her feelings, and demonstrating compassion. In a balanced relationship, both individuals share equal voices. Nonetheless, studies and everyday observations indicate that women tend to be more intuitive and attuned to emotions. A husband who appreciates his wife's perspectives can achieve a greater comprehension of circumstances and improve his choices, whether concerning family, finances, or personal health.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Revealed! The Secret To A Happy Married Life

Revealed! The Secret To A Happy Married Life

Who Is Chloe Malle? Anna Wintour's Successor

Who Is Chloe Malle? Anna Wintour's Successor

Happy Teacher's Day 2025: 25+ Popular Quotes To Share With Your Mentors & Teachers

Happy Teacher's Day 2025: 25+ Popular Quotes To Share With Your Mentors & Teachers

Mother Teresa's Death Anniversary: Know All About The Nobel Peace Prize Winner Who Dedicated Her...

Mother Teresa's Death Anniversary: Know All About The Nobel Peace Prize Winner Who Dedicated Her...

Happy Teacher's Day 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp Status To Share With...

Happy Teacher's Day 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp Status To Share With...