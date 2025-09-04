 Who Is Chloe Malle? Anna Wintour's Successor
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Days after news broke that Anna Wintour will step back as Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue this July, the fashion world already has its answer to who will take the reins. Chloe Malle, a longtime Vogue staffer and journalist, has been announced as the new Head of Editorial Content for Vogue US.

From Vogue.com to the top of the masthead

At just 39, Malle has built over a decade of experience within Vogue. She previously served as editor of Vogue.com, where she shaped the digital editorial direction and co-hosted the magazine’s podcast, The Run-Through with Vogue, alongside Chioma Nnadi (Head of Editorial Content, British Vogue).

Her editorial journey began in 2011 when she joined the magazine’s features department. She later became a Contributing Editor, curating sections like Flash that spotlighted weddings, travel, parties, and homes. Malle also played a key role in editing Vogue’s special Met Gala issues and contributed to high-profile titles such as Vogue Weddings: Brides, Dresses, Designers and Vogue Living: Country, City, Coast.

A distinguished background in journalism

Outside Vogue, Malle has written for renowned outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, and Town & Country. Known for her sharp editorial voice, she has carved a niche in lifestyle and fashion writing.

Born in New York City on November 8, 1985, Chloe comes from a family deeply rooted in arts and culture. She is the daughter of legendary American actress Candice Bergen and late French filmmaker Louis Malle.

Personal life and wedding in France

Malle married Graham Albert, a finance professional, in 2015. The wedding took place in Le Coual, France, with Vogue publishing an exclusive feature on the ceremony. Her bridal gown was a sentimental choice, an unlined cotton dress from Oscar de la Renta’s final bridal collection. In a last-minute decision, she swapped designer espadrilles for her mother’s wedding day ballet slippers, adding a deeply personal touch.

The couple now lives in New York with their two young children and a large family dog.

What lies ahead for Vogue under Chloe Malle

Malle steps into her new role during a transitional moment for Vogue, as the brand adapts to the shifting media landscape. Her digital-first expertise, combined with her deep understanding of the magazine’s heritage, positions her as a bridge between Vogue’s legacy and its modern evolution.

With Anna Wintour remaining as Global Editorial Director for Condé Nast, Malle’s appointment signals a generational shift in leadership at one of the world’s most influential fashion titles.

