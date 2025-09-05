Happy Teacher's Day 2025: 25+ Popular Quotes To Share With Your Mentors & Teachers

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 in India to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher, philosopher, and former President of India. The day recognises the invaluable contribution of teachers in shaping young minds and building the foundation of society.

Teachers are mentors, guides, and role models who inspire students to dream, learn, and achieve their goals. On this day, students express gratitude through celebrations, cultural programs, and heartfelt messages. It is a reminder that behind every successful individual stands the dedication and wisdom of a teacher.