Zakir Khan Turns 'Sakht Launda' Besides Bridgerton's Simone Ashley At US Open

The US Open is known for its star-studded courtside lineups, but this year, the spotlight unexpectedly shifted toward South Asian celebrities. On September 1, the camera captured a unique trio in the front row, comedian Zakir Khan, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, and actor Kal Penn, marking a refreshing moment of global representation.

Simone Ashley sparks romance buzz at US Open

While tennis fans were glued to the game, Simone Ashley had heads turning for more than just her chic courtside style. The Bridgerton actress, who plays Kate Sharma in the Netflix hit, was spotted sharing an affectionate kiss with a mystery man during the match.

The man was later identified by entertainment outlet Just Jared as Tim Sykes, a 44-year-old New York-based restaurateur. Sykes is known for co-owning popular hotspots like Ruby’s Café and Dudley’s, along with being part of the Wish You Were Hear Group, which manages restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Although his Instagram is private, Ashley reportedly follows him, further fueling dating rumors.

Zakir Khan: From times square to Madison Square Garden

Sharing the front row with Ashley was none other than Indian comedy sensation Zakir Khan. Known for coining the catchphrase “Sakt Launda,” Khan recently achieved a career-defining milestone in the United States.

In August, he became the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language comedy set at Madison Square Garden, playing to an audience of 6,000 people. Ahead of the sold-out show, his face lit up Times Square billboards, an unforgettable moment for the comedian who started his journey in small clubs back in India.

Fans couldn’t resist reacting to his US Open appearance, especially since he was seated right next to Ashley and her rumored beau. One viral social media comment quipped: “Sakt launda bhi sharma gaya.”

Adding more South Asian pride to the night was Kal Penn, best known for his roles in Harold & Kumar and Designated Survivor. A familiar face in Hollywood, Penn continues to represent South Asians on the global stage, not just as an actor but also through his activism and political engagement he previously served as an advisor in the Obama administration.