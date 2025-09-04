Alia Bhatt Converts Ranbir Kapoor Into A 'Matcha Guy'; Actor Shares His Recipe Version Of This Viral Drink

Move over coffee; matcha is the drink everyone’s obsessing over. From wellness influencers to global celebs, this vibrant green tea has become a lifestyle statement. And now, it has Bollywood’s stamp of approval too. Thanks to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor has joined the craze, proudly confessing that he’s officially a “matcha guy.”

Ranbir's love for matcha

In a chat with Diet Sabya, Ranbir admitted that his wife’s influence has shifted his routine. With a smile, he expressed, “Fortunately or unfortunately, I have converted myself into a matcha guy because of my wife. It's quite divided because some people are really for it and some people are against it.

Ranbir's version of Matcha

The actor didn’t just stop at the confession; he also shared his own matcha recipe. "I think a good matcha with almond milk and some jaggery, I think it tastes pretty good," Ranbir stated. "And it gives me my caffeine."

Try his recipe version:

Ingredients:

1 tsp matcha powder

⅛ cup hot water

¾ cup almond milk (or any plant-based milk)

1 tsp jaggery powder

½ tsp vanilla extract (optional)

Method:

Whisk matcha powder with hot water until smooth.

Warm almond milk, and add jaggery and vanilla.

Froth the milk mixture.

Pour over whisked matcha, stir, and enjoy!

What makes matcha special?

For those new to it, matcha is a finely ground green tea powder made from Camellia sinensis leaves, especially popular in Japan. Unlike regular green tea, where leaves are steeped and discarded, with matcha you consume the whole leaf, making it richer in nutrients.

According to the Harvard health report, it contains more caffeine than green tea but less than coffee, offering a smoother energy boost without the jitters. Packed with antioxidants, particularly catechins, matcha may help protect cells, boost metabolism, and even promote calm alertness thanks to L-theanine.