Ganpati Visarjan In London: Swans Bid Goodbye To Bappa; Devotees Say Farewell With Garba & Dhol-Tasha

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated with grandeur across India, has now become a global phenomenon. This year, the Indian diaspora in London witnessed a spectacular Ganesh Visarjan procession, drawing thousands of devotees and onlookers. The streets of the city echoed with the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya” as idols of Lord Ganesha were carried for immersion.

London roads turn festive with chants and Dhol-Tasha

On the seventh day of Ganesh idol immersion, several household Ganpati and Gauri idols were brought out for visarjan in London. The atmosphere was electrifying, with devotees dancing to the beats of traditional dhol-tasha drums. Small, medium, and large idols made their way to the immersion sites, transforming London’s roads into a mini-Mumbai-like celebration. Pedestrians and tourists paused to capture the colorful sights and joyous energy on their phones, adding to the festive buzz.

Swans join devotees in visarjan rituals

One of the most heartwarming videos from the celebration took social media by storm, showing a Ganesh idol being immersed in the river while swans gracefully surrounded it. Many called it a divine sight, as if nature itself was blessing and bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. Another clip showcased devotees performing garba, the traditional Gujarati dance, during the immersion procession, adding yet another cultural layer to the global celebration.

Mixed reactions online

While many applauded the celebrations abroad as a symbol of unity, inclusivity, and India’s cultural pride, some netizens raised concerns about the eco-friendliness of the idols. The conversation highlighted the importance of using natural clay idols to ensure that rituals remain respectful towards the environment, even in foreign lands.

Anant Chaturdashi marks the grand finale

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, which began on August 27, will conclude on September 6 with Anant Chaturdashi, the day when devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha after 11 days of worship. In London too, the diaspora is preparing for the final farewell with grandeur and devotion. From processions filled with music and dance to prayers seeking Bappa’s blessings, the celebrations symbolise not just religious rituals but also the spirit of community.