Happy Onam 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Thiruvonam

In Kerala, the Hindu festival of Onam is widely observed. The harvest celebration honours custom, loyalty, and solidarity. This 10-day celebration is celebrated annually by Malayali communities around the world with temple rites, feasts, dancing, and floral decorations.



The core of Onam is the celebration of the mythical King Mahabali, whose reappearance is thought to bring happiness and wealth. Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar's appearance and the legendary Emperor Mahabali's subsequent return are celebrated during the festival.

Celebration of Thiruvonam



Over the course of the ten-day Onam celebration, Thiruvonam is the most important day. King Mahabali arrives from the underworld on this day, and is welcomed by the populace. The day represents unity, hopefulness, and the permanent connection that a good king has with his subjects.

This year, Thiruvonam is being observed on Friday, September 5, 2025.

25+ Happy Onam 2025 wishes and messages