Meet Kim Jong Un's Eldest Daughter- Kim Ju Ae: Netizens Delighted To See The Beautiful Daughter Of North Korean Leader

Kim Jong Un’s recent visit to China for his first-ever multilateral summit captured global attention, not only for the political significance but for who accompanied him. Standing just behind the North Korean leader as he stepped off his armored train was his young daughter, Kim Ju Ae, sparking intrigue among Korea watchers worldwide.

Who is Kim Ju Ae?

Kim Ju Ae is widely believed to be the second child of Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol-Ju. North Korea’s leadership has never officially confirmed the total number or order of their children, as the family remains intensely private. However, Kim Ju Ae is the only one whose presence has been publicly verified.

Her existence first came to light in 2013 through an unusual source: former basketball star Dennis Rodman, who told The Guardian that he had “held their baby Ju Ae” during a visit to North Korea. After that, she largely stayed out of the public eye, until November 2022.

From public appearances to National recognition

Kim Ju Ae first appeared alongside her father at an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in 2022. By early 2023, she had been featured on postage stamps and attended banquets for top officials, earning the description of “respected daughter.” In North Korea, the term “respected” is reserved for figures of high national importance, marking her as significant in her father’s circle.

A glimpse into her life

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has shared some details about the young girl. She reportedly enjoys horseback riding, skiing, and swimming, and is educated at home in Pyongyang according to news agency AP. Experts estimate her age to be around 12.

By January 2024, the NIS suggested she could be the “most likely” successor to Kim Jong Un, though they acknowledged many factors still make the prediction uncertain, including her father’s relatively young age.

Signals of future leadership

Since her public appearances began, Kim Ju Ae has often been at her father’s side during military parades and missile launches, sometimes receiving military salutes from top commanders. Her presence outside North Korea for the first time during the China visit adds fuel to speculation that she could be groomed for leadership.

Breaking gender norms in a patriarchal state

The Kim dynasty has ruled North Korea since 1948, emphasising a sacred bloodline that allows only family members to govern. Introducing Kim Ju Ae in international and domestic settings may signal an attempt to challenge traditional gender biases in a state that has never been led by a woman. Besides, netizens can't atop adoring the beautiful daughter of Kim Jong Un and are optimistic about her taking on the reign.

As North Korea’s young heir steps into the spotlight, global attention will remain fixed on Kim Ju Ae, possibly the next face of Pyongyang’s leadership.