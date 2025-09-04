 Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away At 91
Widely regarded as the embodiment of modern Italian elegance, Armani transformed the way the world dressed, creating a global empire that bridged creativity with sharp business vision

article-image

The world of luxury fashion is mourning the loss of Giorgio Armani, who passed away at the age of 91. Widely regarded as the embodiment of modern Italian elegance, Armani transformed the way the world dressed, creating a global empire that bridged creativity with sharp business vision. His company, the Armani Group, today generates billions in revenue, cementing his reputation not only as a designer but also as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the fashion industry.

King of Minimalism

Nicknamed “Re Giorgio” (King Giorgio), Armani redefined tailoring by softening rigid structures, championing neutral color palettes, and blending masculinity and femininity in ways that resonated across cultures. His work became a staple on Hollywood red carpets and was immortalized in films like American Gigolo. From classic suits to flowing gowns, Armani’s minimalist yet powerful style continues to influence generations of designers.

Expanding beyond the Runway

Armani’s empire extended far beyond clothing. He successfully ventured into cosmetics, accessories, fragrances, hotels, and home décor, creating one of the most recognizable luxury lifestyle brands in the world. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Armani remained fiercely independent, choosing to keep complete ownership of his business throughout his career.

Final farewell in Milan

In June, for the first time in his career, Armani was absent from Milan Men’s Fashion Week due to declining health, a sign of the challenges he was facing. The Armani Group has announced that a public funeral chamber will be arranged in Milan this weekend, followed by a private family ceremony.

A legacy that lives on

Born in 1934 in Piacenza, Armani’s rise from a window dresser to one of fashion’s most revered names remains one of the industry’s most inspiring stories. His legacy is not just about clothes, but about a vision of timeless elegance, one that will continue to shape fashion for decades to come.

