Onam 2025: Sai Pallavi, Janhvi Kapoor & Other Celebs-Inspired Saree Looks For Thiruvonam

By: Rahul M | September 04, 2025

Onam celebrations are incomplete without the charm of Kerala’s traditional sarees. This year, draw inspiration from your favourite stars who’ve embraced the elegance of kasavu and silk drapes:

Simple yet ethereal, Sai Pallavi’s signature white saree with a golden kasavu border is the ultimate Onam classic

Keerthy Suresh redefines festive charm in a rich white saree with a intricate embroidery, paired with a yellow blouse

Sobhita Dhulipala’s look blends tradition with bold elegance, featuring a crisp white saree edged with a subtle red border

Amala Paul’s all-white saree look, styled with a deep red blouse is all you need for a comfortable yet stunning Onam look

For those who want regal vibes, Janhvi Kapoor’s shimmering gold Kanjeevaram is the perfect inspiration

Ooze regal elegance just like Genelia Deshmukh in a timeless Kanjeevaram drape, adorning delicate embroidery

