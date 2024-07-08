Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik SLAPS Vishal Pandey, Says, ‘Tere Jaisa Ghatiya Beta Paida Kar Ke..’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about seasons of the show. From the changing dynamics of the show to the nasty fights, this season of the show is going ahead to be a massive hit.

Well, in the episode of the show a few days ago, the viewers saw Vishal Pandey tell Kritika Malik that she looks good without makeup. Later on, he went ahead to confess to Lovekesh Kataria that he is guilty of finding Kritika beautiful.

This did not go well with Payal Malik who was later seen slamming Vishal for harbouring ill intentions for Kritika in the show. Payal was called during the weekend ka vaar where she confronted Vishal on the same. This revelation was not recieved well by Armaan Malik who then went ahead to confront Vishal on the same in the episode of the show today. However, one thing added to another and eventually, Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey hard. Not just Vishal, all the other housemates were taken aback.

While Vishal continuously kept telling that he did not say whatever he did about Kritika in a wrong way and stated that his mother is watching the show and he is feeling bad about it, Armaan was seen bashing him further and said that his mother must be guilty to have given birth to a boy like him. Armaan said, “Teri ma ko sharam aati hogi tere jaisa ghatiya beta paida kar ke.” Vishal was seen bursting in anger as he asked Armaan to not comment on his family.

While things have escalated pretty quick, it will be interesting to watch what action is taken by Bigg Boss against Armaan.