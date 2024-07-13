Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul BREAKS Down After Vishal Pandey Confronts Her During Weekend Ka Vaar (REPORTS)

While Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about reality shows off late, Sana Makbul has emerged as one of the most discussed contestants on the show. From her recent fallout with Kritika Malik to her budding friendship with Vishal Pandey, Sana's stint on the show is becoming a highlight with every episode.

Well, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame was bashed by host Anil Kapoor in the last Weekend Ka Vaar and she was also declared 'fake.' Anil Kapoor also stated that Sana has been unable to forge genuine bonds on the show. Now, according to a report in the Bigg Boss Khabari, Sana was the centre of attention during the shoot of Weekend Ka Vaar yet again. The actress made a statement saying she can 'cheat' in friendship and that she should not be trusted. Vishal Pandey, upset about the same confronted Sana in front of host Anil Kapoor and stated that he did not like it when Sana made that statement. Eventually, one thing led to the other and Sana ended up breaking down during the shoot of the show.

For the uninformed, Sana was slammed during the last weekend ka vaar too. The actress's dynamics in the Bigg Boss house have seen major shifts over the past one week. While Sana shares an incredible bond with Shivani Kumari and Naezy, her budding friendship with Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria too were being liked in the show.