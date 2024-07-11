Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Ab Main Free Mein Tips Nahi Dungi, I Will Charge,’ Sana Makbul Loses Calm On Kritika Malik After Latter Does THIS

Sana Makbul and Kritika Malik, who earlier shared a great rapport in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house were seen getting into a verbal spat in the episode of the show today after a task conducted in the show.

In this said task, contestants had to decide who according to them is the most stylish contestant in the show. While Armaan Malik and his few friends were seen taking his name, Sana Makbul and team were seen taking her name. However, Armaan won by one vote. This did not go down well with Sana who was seen stating that they do not even know what style is and that the audience will laugh when they watch the show.

Sana was later speaking to Armaan on the same and Kritika intervened. This led to a verbal spat between the two where Sana was seen expressing to Kritika how she found her to be the most stylish contestant a few days back. Kritika on the other hand states that she did so because Sana was earlier a friend and now she is not. Sana was then seen telling Kritika that if she dares to come to her next time to ask her what should she wear and how should she do her hair then she will show her. Sana was then seen saying, “Aana ab agli har mujse puchne Kya pehnu kya nahi, ab main free mein tips nahi dungi, I will charge.” Armaan Malik was seen smiling as he saw the two ladies get into this banter.

For the uninformed, Kritika Malik, who has now had a fallout with Vishal Pandey post his comment has developed a close bond with Chandrika Dixit, Ranveer Shorey, Sana Sultan and Sai Ketan Rao. On the other hand, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari’s friendship is being widely loved by the audience of the show.