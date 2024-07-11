Meet Richest Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant With ₹200 Crore Net Worth & It's Not Ranvir Shorey Or Naezy

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been making headlines with each passing episode, thanks to the contestants this year, which include some popular names like actor Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, rapper Naezy, Youtuber Armaan Malik, Elvish Yadav's close aide Lovekesh Kataria, among others.

And amongst these contestants, the richest person inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has a staggering net worth of Rs 200 crore!

Yes, you read that right. The richest contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3, has a net worth of Rs 200 crore, and it's not acclaimed actor Ranvir Shorey or renowned rapper Naezy. Instead, it is none other than Youtuber Armaan Malik, who has been courting controversies owing to his two wives, Payal and Kritika, ever since they entered the reality show.

Armaan's Rs 200 crore net worth

Armaan had once revealed in an interview that he amassed a whopping net worth of Rs 200 crore within a span of just Rs 2.5 years, and majority of that income comes from his Youtube channel, Malik Vlogs, which have videos featuring him and his two wives.

Armaan had also shared that he owns 10 flats in Chandigarh and a massive animal farm spread across 45,000 sq ft. He has reportedly also employed six workers and five veterinarians to look after the animals in the farm, which is fully run by the earnings from his Youtube channel.

A Class 8 dropout, today, Armaan has a fleet of luxury cars at his residence, and he had revealed that his eldest son Chiku, aged 9, goes to school in an Audi.

Read Also Singer Armaan Malik REACTS After People Confuse Him With BB OTT 3 Contestant Having 2 Wives:...

Armaan Malik controversy

Armaan has been grabbing eyeballs ever since he entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, along with his wives Payal and Kritika. While he is legally married to Payal, he fell in love Kritika and the two got married in 2018. The trio now live together with their kids.

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 faced backlash and were accused of promoting polygamy with Armaan, Payal and Kritika's participation. However, Payal later clarified that the family does not intend to promote polygamy, and while the three lead a very happy life together, they do not endorse it for others.