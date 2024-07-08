 Singer Armaan Malik REACTS After People Confuse Him With BB OTT 3 Contestant Having 2 Wives: 'Hampering My Reputation'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSinger Armaan Malik REACTS After People Confuse Him With BB OTT 3 Contestant Having 2 Wives: 'Hampering My Reputation'

Singer Armaan Malik REACTS After People Confuse Him With BB OTT 3 Contestant Having 2 Wives: 'Hampering My Reputation'

Singer Armaan Malik shared an official statement after people mistook him for YouTuber Armaan Malik, who is currently in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

On Monday, July 8, singer Armaan Malik shared an official statement on his social media handle, expressing his disappointment at being mistaken for YouTuber Armaan Malik, who is currently participating in Bigg Boss OTT season 3.

He revealed that this situation his hampering his reputation. "Hi everyone, I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person," said Malik.

Check out the official statement:

Read Also
WATCH: Armaan Malik Shares Glimpse Of His Romantic Proposal To Aashna Shroff, Dedicates Special Song...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's Sister Pens Strong Note After His Parents Break Down On Camera Over...
article-image

Further, the singer said, "I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way. This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years."

"While I can't stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this. Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him. Thank you for your understanding and support," concluded Armaan.

Read Also
Who Is Vishal Pandey? All About Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Who Got Slapped By Armaan Malik
article-image

Meanwhile, recently, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan is making headlines after he slapped his co-contestant Vishal Pandey after he remarked on his second wife, Kritika Malik.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unki Maa-Behen Ko Yeh Nahi Dikha?': VJ Andy SLAMS Vishal Pandey & Lovekesh For Watching Kritika...

'Unki Maa-Behen Ko Yeh Nahi Dikha?': VJ Andy SLAMS Vishal Pandey & Lovekesh For Watching Kritika...

Manisha Koirala Reveals Famous Photographer Schooled Her For Refusing To Wear Bikini: 'He Gave Me A...

Manisha Koirala Reveals Famous Photographer Schooled Her For Refusing To Wear Bikini: 'He Gave Me A...

In Pics: Kriti Sanon Becomes FIRST Indian Actress To Attend F1 Race At Silverstone

In Pics: Kriti Sanon Becomes FIRST Indian Actress To Attend F1 Race At Silverstone

Singer Armaan Malik REACTS After People Confuse Him With BB OTT 3 Contestant Having 2 Wives:...

Singer Armaan Malik REACTS After People Confuse Him With BB OTT 3 Contestant Having 2 Wives:...

Triptii Dimri Drops Sunkissed Photo With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri Drops Sunkissed Photo With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant