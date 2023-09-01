WATCH: Armaan Malik Shares Glimpse Of His Romantic Proposal To Aashna Shroff, Dedicates Special Song Kasam Se | Photo Via Armaan Malik's Instagram.

Armaan Malik’s dreamy proposal to fiancée and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff has been winning the internet over the past few days. While the pictures showcase Armaan going down on his knee with a ring in his hand, he has now unveiled a heartwarming video for his fans that takes us inside the big proposal day and that special moment when Aashna said yes.

The music video ‘Kasam Se’ is a beautiful proposal video that captures various surprises and endearing emotions. This is the first time the singer has dedicated a song to his ladylove and fiancée, Aashna. In the clip, Armaan is seen planning the surprise for Aashna in the presence of their families and loved ones.

The singer organises an elegant and romantic set up with candles and flowers and himself singing ‘Kasam Se’ with a guitar in his hand before going down on his knees. Feeling emotional and loved in this extremely special moment, Shroff can be seen dropping some happy tears as she says yes.

Talking about the special song, Armaan said, "‘Kasam Se’ is a musical love letter to my better half. An ode to our love story It’s a promise to her that no matter how difficult the circumstances, I’ll always be there, holding her hand through it all. When you find your soulmate—your forever person—there's no looking back. She's the most special person in my life, and I feel extremely lucky to spend the rest of my life with her. Here's to our forever!"

