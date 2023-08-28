Who Is Aashna Shroff? Influencer Engaged To Singer Armaan Malik

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
The virtual world was set abuzz as singer Armaan Malik delighted fans with the news of his engagement to social media sensation Aashna Shroff. For those who want to know more about her, scroll next!
Aashna Shroff is a versatile personality, known as a fashion blogger, model, and influential figure across social media platforms.
Mumbai, India, has always been Aashna's home location, where she was born and raised.
Raised by her divorcee, single mother, Kiran Shyam Shroff, who had her own successful modeling career, Aashna found her path in the world of fashion and influence.
Aashna embarked on her academic journey at Mumbai's Mithibai College for her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC). Subsequently, she spent two years as a pre-school teacher.
Progressing in her educational pursuits, Aashna graduated from MIT College located in the neighborhood of Juhu, Mumbai.
Seeking international exposure, Aashna pursued further studies at the New Zealand Tertiary College.
Aashna Shroff's magnetic online presence led to an impressive following of 985K followers on Instagram over the years.
She delved into a fashion course at the esteemed London College of Fashion. Before this, she also dabbled in Interior Designing and Photography.
Fueling her creative endeavors, Aashna initiated her blog at a young age, kickstarting her online journey in 2013.
ventured into the realm of e-commerce with her Facebook fashion store named 'The Snob Shop.'
