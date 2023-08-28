Armaan Malik Gets Engaged To Fashion Influencer Aashna Shroff; See PHOTOS

Singer Armaan Malik and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff are all set to take their relationship to the next level. On Monday (August 28), the couple announced their engagement and shared adorable pictures on social media.

In one of the photos, Armaan is seen getting down on one knee to propose Aashna. They are seen adorably hugging each other in another photo.

Aashna is also seen flaunting her beautiful diamond ring in one of the photos shared by them on Instagram.

"And our forever has only just begun," the singer captioned his post. Sharing the same set of photos, Aashna wrote in the caption, "Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you."

Soon after the couple shared the happy news on social media, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for them. Several celebrities like Ishaan Khatter, Esha Gupta, Aahana Kumra, Neeti Mohan, Harshdeep Kaur and other also congratulated the couple.

Armaan Malik has an impressive musical resume as a songwriter, record producer and voice-over artist. He has sung songs in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada and others.

His fans call him 'Prince of Romance' as he is known for delivering several romantic songs like Jab Tak, Bol Do Na Zara, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon among others. Armaan has a huge fan following on social media.

On the other hand, Aashna is a fashion blogger, model, and social media influencer. She is 30. According to media reports, Aashna is the daughter of film producer Kiran Shroff.

