Revisiting Best Tracks Of Armaan Malik On His Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Armaan Malik, the Indian playback singer, has delivered numerous chart-topping and soulful songs across different genres.
As the singer turns 28 , lets honours him by revisiting his best songs that captured the heart of music lovers -
You - the english track released in 2022, captures the essence of love which is difficult to express. The beautiful locations of Paris where it has been shot adds more to it,
Main Hoon Hero Tera - A melodious and heartwarming track from the movie "Hero," which became an instant hit for its emotional depth and Armaan's soulful voice.
Bol Do Na Zara - Featured in the movie "Azhar," this romantic ballad showcases Armaan Malik's ability to evoke emotions through his voice.
Sab Tera - Another mesmerizing romantic track from the movie "Baaghi," where Armaan's vocals perfectly complemented the beautiful lyrics.
Tumhe Apna Banane Ka - A reimagined version of the classic song from the movie "Hate Story 3," which received immense love from the audience.
Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon - A soulful single that gained popularity for its heartfelt lyrics and Armaan's emotive rendition.
Wajah Tum Ho - A hauntingly beautiful song from the movie "Hate Story 3," where Armaan's voice added depth to the intense emotions in the song.
Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar - A romantic song from the movie "Sanam Re," featuring Armaan Malik's enchanting vocals.
Thanks For Reading!