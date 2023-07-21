Tum Bin Actor Himanshu Malik’s SHOCKING Transformation Over The Years

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Remember this handsome hunk who played one of the ale leads in 2001's hit fim 'Tum Bin'?
Actor Himanshu Malik who received popularity from this film was largely noticed for his good looks.
However, he experienced a major change in his look over the years.
This is how he looks today after losing all his hair.
He now flaunts a bald look unlike the hairy guy we saw in movies.
The actor who ventured into direction, has always been vocal about his changing appearance over the years.
In one of his old interviews, Himanshu revealed to a leading entertainment portal about losing hairs and why he didn't chose to wear a wig or go for hair transplant.
He expressed his discomofort with the idea of wearing wip or going for hair transplant while losing hairs and therefore, chose to go bald.
Himanshu further stated that you need a certain vanity as an actor in Bollywood & he cannot be someone who can look good, have his hairs on place or be well dressed all the time.
