BTS' V Becomes Cartier's Newest Brand Ambassador

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
In a dazzling move, Cartier has chosen the one and only BTS' V as its latest brand ambassador, proving once again that he's the reigning king of charm and elegance!
This unexpected partnership sparked after V rocked Cartier's luxurious jewelry during his breathtaking Vogue photoshoot last year.
Cartier couldn't resist having him on board to represent their iconic Panthere de Cartier campaign.
Why V, you ask? It's simple—his creativity shines like no other! From his dance moves to his music and art interests, he radiates a unique style and elegance, perfectly encapsulating the aura of Cartier.
It's not just about Cartier for V; this is his second luxury brand ambassadorship! Earlier, the "Singularity" singer joined forces with the renowned fashion brand Celine. Clearly, the fashion world adores him!
V's not alone in his luxury brand conquests; he joins an elite league of top Asian celebrities as Cartier's ambassador. Names like Blackpink's Jisoo, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, GOT7's Jackson Wang, and legendary Chinese actor Gong Li are part of this shining constellation.
But that's not all—remember Jimin, another BTS sensation? He's already strutting his stuff as Tiffany & Co.'s brand ambassador, proving that BTS's star power extends far beyond music.
Brace yourselves, ARMY, for a double treat this year! Alongside his ambassadorial duties, V is all set to unleash his solo debut album. We can't wait to see his artistic brilliance in action!
The fashion industry can't get enough of V! Apart from ambassadorial roles, he's the talk of the town, gracing fashion events, and setting hearts ablaze with his dazzling photoshoots.
