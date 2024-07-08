Who Is Vishal Pandey? All About Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Who Got Slapped By Armaan Malik

By: Sachin T | July 08, 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw one of the biggest controversies of the season after Armaan Malik slapped co-contestant Vishal Pandey
Armaan slapped Vishal after the latter said that he liked the former's wife and found her beautiful. However, he clarified that he does not like her romantically, and found her nice only as a person
A major showdown ensued between Armaan and Vishal after the slap row, resulting in the former getting nominated for the entire season as a punishment
Vishal Pandey is a well-known model, dancer and YouTuber, and he enjoys a massive following of 9.3 million on Instagram
Born on November 21, 1997, Vishal hails from Jaunpur town of Uttar Pradesh
He shot to fame during the TikTok wave in India, and from there, he transitioned into a YouTuber and Instagram personality
Vishal featured in the hit music video Rabba Mujhe Ishq Ho Gaya in 2022, and he also starred in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's track, Zaroori Tha 2
On the personal front, Vishal is rumoured to be dating social media influencer and content creator, Sameeksha Sud