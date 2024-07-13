VIDEO: Armaan Malik & Kritika Malik Get Intimate Under Blanket In Bigg Boss OTT 3, Netizens Say 'Inka Alag Hi Chal Raha'

Armaan Malik and his polygamous marriage have always been a hot topic of discussion amid the avid viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3. While the trio has always embraced their polygamous marriage, despite the conflicting views, Armaan was seen getting intimate with his second wife Kritika Malik under the sheets in the episode of the show last night.

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on the 12th of July, Armaan and Kritika were seen getting cosy under the blanket after the lights went off. While Armaan's hand movements were clearly visible, Kritika, was seen looking at Armaan and the two then exchanged a smile. This video has now gone viral across various social media platforms and netizens have some hilarious reactions.

An X user shared this clip and wrote, 'Inka alag hi chal raha hai,' another user writes, 'Maine kuch nahi dekha.'

For the uninformed, Vishal Pandey, who expressed that he finds Kritika Malik beautiful, was slapped by Armaan after Armaan's first wife Payal Malik came on the show during the weekend ka vaar episode and confronted Vishal on the same. Payal stated that Vishal harbours ill intentions towards Kritika. However, Vishal too kept his point, stating that his comment is being percieved in the wrong way.

Armaan and Vishal have been on the loggerheads ever since the inception of the show.