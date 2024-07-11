Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Asks Kritika & Others To Stop With Vishal Pandey’s Topic, Says, ‘Mujhe Acha Nahi Lagta..’

The avid viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed a shocking incident after Armaan Malik slapped Co contestant Vishal Pandey on national television for his remark on his wife Kritika Malik.

While it has been days to the said incident, looks like the matter is not shut yet in the show. During the nominations task today in the show, a few contestants including Kritika Malik were seen nominating Vishal for the same reason. Armaan Malik also went ahead to state that girls in the house have stopped dressing the way they want because of Vishal.

Post the nominations, Kritika, Armaan, Sana Makbul and Chandrika Dixit were all seen discussing the same during which Armaan asked Kritika to not discuss this topic further and stated that the audience will think that they are playing ‘women card.’ He also stated that he does not like it when this topic is brought up again and again and that Kritika is his wife and this topic affects him now. Everyone eventually agreed to Armaan’a words and decided to not bring up the topic further.

On the other hand, Vishal seemed to be affected by the comments of the contestants during the nominations task.