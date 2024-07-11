 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Asks Kritika & Others To Stop With Vishal Pandey’s Topic, Says, ‘Mujhe Acha Nahi Lagta..’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Asks Kritika & Others To Stop With Vishal Pandey’s Topic, Says, ‘Mujhe Acha Nahi Lagta..’

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Asks Kritika & Others To Stop With Vishal Pandey’s Topic, Says, ‘Mujhe Acha Nahi Lagta..’

Armaan Malik was seen asking everyone to not bring up the Vishal Pandey slap row incident up anymore.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image

The avid viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed a shocking incident after Armaan Malik slapped Co contestant Vishal Pandey on national television for his remark on his wife Kritika Malik.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye...
article-image

While it has been days to the said incident, looks like the matter is not shut yet in the show. During the nominations task today in the show, a few contestants including Kritika Malik were seen nominating Vishal for the same reason. Armaan Malik also went ahead to state that girls in the house have stopped dressing the way they want because of Vishal.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari & Sana Makbul Hold Hands & Vouch To...
article-image

Post the nominations, Kritika, Armaan, Sana Makbul and Chandrika Dixit were all seen discussing the same during which Armaan asked Kritika to not discuss this topic further and stated that the audience will think that they are playing ‘women card.’ He also stated that he does not like it when this topic is brought up again and again and that Kritika is his wife and this topic affects him now. Everyone eventually agreed to Armaan’a words and decided to not bring up the topic further.

On the other hand, Vishal seemed to be affected by the comments of the contestants during the nominations task.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Asks Kritika & Others To Stop With Vishal Pandey’s Topic, Says,...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Asks Kritika & Others To Stop With Vishal Pandey’s Topic, Says,...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari & Sana Makbul Hold Hands & Vouch To...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari & Sana Makbul Hold Hands & Vouch To...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye...

'Pyaar Se Koi Bhi Relationship Nahi Chalegi': Siddhant Chaturvedi On Failure In His Love Life

'Pyaar Se Koi Bhi Relationship Nahi Chalegi': Siddhant Chaturvedi On Failure In His Love Life

'I Was Ready To Quit': Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Giving 5 Flop Films In A Row

'I Was Ready To Quit': Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Giving 5 Flop Films In A Row