Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari & Sana Makbul Hold Hands & Vouch To Do THIS

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari were seen making a fun pact right after the nominations concluded.

During the nomination task tonight, contestants were asked to give two medals to the contestants who they would want to nominate this week. Like always, the nomination task gave rise to a lot of drama and commotion and the contestants were seen getting into arguments with each other.

Post the nomination task, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari were seen holding hands with each other and making a pact stating that they will not let anything anyone says bother them. They were also seen vouching that they will always speak their hearts out and moreover, they will always have fun.

For the uninformed, post being fired from the post of a baharwala, Lovekesh Kataria has become the baharwala once again. He was ousted a few days ago after being identified as the baharwala and became a subject of Bigg Boss’s rage. As a result of which, Bigg Boss decided to evict him, however, Bigg Boss also assigned a special task to the contestants who wanted to save him and then left the decision on audience. This eventually resulted into Lovekesh being saved.