 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari & Sana Makbul Hold Hands & Vouch To Do THIS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari & Sana Makbul Hold Hands & Vouch To Do THIS

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari & Sana Makbul Hold Hands & Vouch To Do THIS

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari and Lovekesh Kataria were seen making a pact after the nominations.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari were seen making a fun pact right after the nominations concluded.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye...
article-image

During the nomination task tonight, contestants were asked to give two medals to the contestants who they would want to nominate this week. Like always, the nomination task gave rise to a lot of drama and commotion and the contestants were seen getting into arguments with each other.

Post the nomination task, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari were seen holding hands with each other and making a pact stating that they will not let anything anyone says bother them. They were also seen vouching that they will always speak their hearts out and moreover, they will always have fun.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye...
article-image

For the uninformed, post being fired from the post of a baharwala, Lovekesh Kataria has become the baharwala once again. He was ousted a few days ago after being identified as the baharwala and became a subject of Bigg Boss’s rage. As a result of which, Bigg Boss decided to evict him, however, Bigg Boss also assigned a special task to the contestants who wanted to save him and then left the decision on audience. This eventually resulted into Lovekesh being saved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari & Sana Makbul Hold Hands & Vouch To...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari & Sana Makbul Hold Hands & Vouch To...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye...

'Pyaar Se Koi Bhi Relationship Nahi Chalegi': Siddhant Chaturvedi On Failure In His Love Life

'Pyaar Se Koi Bhi Relationship Nahi Chalegi': Siddhant Chaturvedi On Failure In His Love Life

'I Was Ready To Quit': Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Giving 5 Flop Films In A Row

'I Was Ready To Quit': Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Giving 5 Flop Films In A Row

Armaan Malik's 2nd Marriage To Kritika Is 'Illegal', Says Lawyer Sana Raees Khan: 'Polygamy Is NOT...

Armaan Malik's 2nd Marriage To Kritika Is 'Illegal', Says Lawyer Sana Raees Khan: 'Polygamy Is NOT...