Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye Sudhar Raha Hai’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about shows on the internet. While the show’s format has always witnessed change of dynamics across all the seasons, this season, a dynamic that is most likely to change is that of Ranveer and Vishal.

While the duo has always had a strained relationship in the show, Vishal, in the episode of the show today was seen stating that he is now having a change of heart towards Ranveer. Vishal was seen stating, “Ranveer bhai k liye mera dil change horaha hai ab, atleast wo honest hai.” Lovekesh was also seen agreeing to the same.

For the uninformed, Vishal Pandey and Ranveer Shorey have had a strained relationship in the show for quite some time now. Ranveer also shares a strained relationship with Lovekesh Kataria too. However, both Lovekesh and Vishal share an amazing bond in the show and are also being loved for the same.