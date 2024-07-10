 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye Sudhar Raha Hai’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye Sudhar Raha Hai’

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye Sudhar Raha Hai’

Vishal Pandey was seen talking about his change of heart for Ranveer Shorey in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about shows on the internet. While the show’s format has always witnessed change of dynamics across all the seasons, this season, a dynamic that is most likely to change is that of Ranveer and Vishal.

Read Also
Who Is Ashna Chand? All About Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Lovekesh Kataria's Girlfriend
article-image

While the duo has always had a strained relationship in the show, Vishal, in the episode of the show today was seen stating that he is now having a change of heart towards Ranveer. Vishal was seen stating, “Ranveer bhai k liye mera dil change horaha hai ab, atleast wo honest hai.” Lovekesh was also seen agreeing to the same.

For the uninformed, Vishal Pandey and Ranveer Shorey have had a strained relationship in the show for quite some time now. Ranveer also shares a strained relationship with Lovekesh Kataria too. However, both Lovekesh and Vishal share an amazing bond in the show and are also being loved for the same.

Read Also
Kritika Malik Says She Will NOT Wear Low Neckline Outfits In Bigg Boss OTT 3 House After Vishal...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Has Change Of Heart For Ranveer Shorey, Says, ‘Unka Image Mere Liye...

'Pyaar Se Koi Bhi Relationship Nahi Chalegi': Siddhant Chaturvedi On Failure In His Love Life

'Pyaar Se Koi Bhi Relationship Nahi Chalegi': Siddhant Chaturvedi On Failure In His Love Life

'I Was Ready To Quit': Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Giving 5 Flop Films In A Row

'I Was Ready To Quit': Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Giving 5 Flop Films In A Row

Armaan Malik's 2nd Marriage To Kritika Is 'Illegal', Says Lawyer Sana Raees Khan: 'Polygamy Is NOT...

Armaan Malik's 2nd Marriage To Kritika Is 'Illegal', Says Lawyer Sana Raees Khan: 'Polygamy Is NOT...

Arti Singh Stuns In Blue Cut-Out Maxi Dress On Her Honeymoon In Greece

Arti Singh Stuns In Blue Cut-Out Maxi Dress On Her Honeymoon In Greece