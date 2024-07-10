Kritika Malik Says She Will NOT Wear Low Neckline Outfits In Bigg Boss OTT 3 House After Vishal Pandey Incident

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Kritika Malik has started maintaining distance from Vishal Pandey after Payal Malik alleged that the social media influencer passed inappropriate comments against Kritika. Recently, Kritika also revealed that she refrained from wearing a low neckline outfit inside the house because of Vishal.

In the latest episode, Kritika was seen chatting about the incident with Chandrika Dixit and that is when she revealed that she has kept aside her low neckline outfits and will not wear them inside the house.

Talking about Vishal, Kritika said, "Jab tu itne bade platform par aake uske kaan mein bol sakta hai, toh tu bahar kaisa insaan hoga? Tu ek bhai behan ek dost ke rishtey ko kharab kar raha ha bhai."

Opening up about her decision to not wear revealing outfits, Kritika further said, "Aaj Sana keh rahi thi kya hua aur main blazer yahan se press karke gayi. Maine Deepak ji ko bola aaj hum matching pehenenge, hum dono pink pink hai. Maine Sana ko jhooth bola, maine usko kaha woh mujhe loose ho gaya tha, mujhe loose nahi tha woh, mujhe fit tha woh but uska gala bahut deep tha, mera mann hi nahi hua. Iss ghar mein nahi pehen rahi main woh kapde."

Kritika saying that

" ki ek kapde ka gala bda tha toh mai usko rakh de yaha nahi pehnugi "



Itni toh tu sati savatri nahi hai hoti toh apne best frnd ke pati ke sath toh shaadi karti nhi



Bs dusre ko defame karne ke liye Sita bn jao#VishalPandey #KritikaMalik #BBOTT3 — pragyayaya (@_pragyaaaaa) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Payal made a surprise visit on the show and confronted Vishal about his remark on Armaan's second wife, Kritika. Later, when Armaan tried to address the issue with Vishal, he asked Lovekesh to recount the incident, which angered Armaan and led him to slap Vishal.

For those unversed, Vishal had passed a comment on Kritika and stated that he finds her beautiful. However, what irked Payal and the other contestants was Vishal did not say this out loud but uttered the words in Lovekesh Kataria's ears and also said he is 'guilty' about it.

Several former Bigg Boss contestants like Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Rajiv Adatia, Rakhi Sawant and Elvish Yadav among others supported Vishal after he got slapped by Armaan.