Genie: Make A Wish On OTT- Where To Watch This Fantasy Korean Drama Online?

Genie: Make A Wish On OTT | Netflix

Genie: Make a Wish is a South Korean fantasy romantic comedy drama series directed by Ahn Gil-ho. The series, which combines fantasy, romance, and comedy, has created a buzz among K-drama fans. The series is now premiering on Netflix, streaming giant.

About Genie: Make a wish

The streaming platform shared a video on X and wrote, "my wishes are coming true in 3, 2, 1! ✨ genie, make a wish with suzy and kim woo-bin is now playing!" The series is written by Kim Eun-sook. Lim Ha-young has composed the music of the series. The 13-episode series is produced by Hwa&Dam Pictures and Studio Dragon.

Storyline

In the K-drama Genie, Make a Wish, a young woman named Ka-young, who is emotionally distant, inadvertently awakens a 1,000-year-old genie called Iblis, capable of granting her three wishes, though he is in fact Satan, aiming to demonstrate humanity's corruption. While Ka-young and the playful, naïve genie engage with each other and explore contemporary society, they form an unexpected love story as they reveal Iblis's troubling history and concealed realities.

Cast and characters

The series features Kim Woo-bin as Iblis, Ahn Eun-jin as Mi-joo, Bae Suzy as Ka-young, Ko Kyu-pil as Sade, and Lee Joo-young as Min-ji, among others. If you are looking for a heartfelt K-drama with a fresh twist, Genie: Make a Wish is a must-watch. The series promises fantasy, romance, heartfelt storytelling, and strong performances from Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy.