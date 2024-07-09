Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey SLAMS Chandrika Dixit For Not Supporting Lovekesh Kataria, Questions, ‘Pehli Bar Rule Break Hua Hai?’

anchal2598704

With every passing day in the Bigg Boss house, the contestants of the show are continuously seen changing dynamics. While some friendships are forging, others are falling apart.

In the episode of the show tonight, Lovekesh Kataria’s identity as the baharwala was revealed to the housemates after Bigg Boss showed a few clips of Vishal already guessing the same to him. After this, Bigg Boss bashed Lovekesh and eliminated him from the post of the baharwala. Further, he asked the contestants who wants to save Lovekesh and only Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Deepak Chaurasiya and Vishal Pandey raised their hands.

This irked Vishal who was later seen questioning Chandrika Dixit why did she not raise her hand. Chandrika then told Vishal that she did not do so because it was a rule break. Vishal then questioned Chandrika if a rule was broken for the first time. Replying to Vishal, Chandrika was seen stating that Armaan’s slap row was considered a special case by Bigg Boss himself.

For the uninformed, Vishal Pandey was slapped by Armaan Malik after the former passed a comment on Kritika Malik and stated that he finds her beautiful.