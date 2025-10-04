Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her Recovery: 'Hope She Is Fine...'– VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Trans actress Bobby Darling, who has worked in the entertainment industry for over 20 years and appeared in several Hindi films including Style, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Traffic Signal, was recently seen struggling to walk in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk

In the video, Bobby, dressed in red ethnic wear, was seen walking in what appeared to be a building's garden area while admiring the view. Struggling to walk, she was asked about her leg, to which she replied, "Problem ho gayi thi, ab theek hai. Thoda sa problem tha, hojayega," reassuring fans that she was recovering despite the difficulty.

Check out the video:

Fans Express Concern & Pray For Recovery

Fans and followers expressed concern for her health, flooding the comment sections with messages praying for her speedy recovery and hoping that she is safe and healthy.

A user commented, "Lots of strength and success to you." Another wrote, "Omg what happened to her ?? I hope she is fine and healthy." A third user commented, "Feeling so bad. May god gives u strength."

Take a look at the comments:

Bobby Recalls Suicide Scare

Bobby, who returned to Mumbai after four years, recently revealed that she is desperately in need of work. She recalled messaging Ektaa Kapoor for help, stating that she is battling depression and having suicidal thoughts.

On Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Bobby shared that she reached out to Ektaa for work, reminding her that she had previously acted in the 2005 film Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, which was produced by Ektaa. According to Bobby, the film was a 'superhit' that she had contributed to. "Riteish (Deshmukh) ka usme bohot accha kaam tha, sabka teamwork hi hota hai. Main koi Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) toh nahi hoon."

She added, "Meine message karke bola, 'I touch your feet. I am going through a very tough phase. I am looking for work. Please give me work. Mujhe frustration ho raha hai, main depression mein hoon. I will commit suicide, shayad main Sushant (Singh Rajput) ki tarah suicide kar loon.'"