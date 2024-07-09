Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Yells At Kritika Malik For Sitting Next To Vishal Pandey, Says 'Abhi Bhi Aankhein Nahi Khuli' (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 made headlines when Armaan Malik slapped co-contestant Vishal Pandey, who had expressed his likeness for 'bhabhi' Kritika Malik while speaking to Lovekesh Kataria last week.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task, after which housemates gathered in the living area. Kritika arrived last in the hall and sat next to Shivani Kumari, finding a space beside her where Vishal and Lovekesh were also seated, which did not go well with Armaan.

Armaan asked Kritika to sit next to him, “Idhar aaja ab, abhi bhi aankhein nahi khuli kya ab (Come here now, haven't you opened your eyes yet?)” To this, his wife replied by saying, “Aankhen khul gayi hain ab (My eyes are open now).”

Check out the video:

Read Also Who Is Vishal Pandey? All About Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Who Got Slapped By Armaan Malik

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Singer Armaan Malik REACTS After People Confuse Him With BB OTT 3 Contestant Having 2 Wives:...

Soon after, she got up from her place and sat next to Armaan. The YouTuber added, "Mujhe abhi bhi lagta hai, aankhon par patti padi hui hai. Tere liye na ek chashmah banwana padega ki lenses ka (I still feel like there’s a blindfold over your eyes. I’ll have to get you glasses or lenses),” Armaan added.

Kritika added, “Woh jagah thi toh main Shivani ke paas jaake baith gayi (There was a place, so I went and sat next to Shivani).”

Further, Armaan, who still seemed upset and said, “You always say koi dikh gaya toh maine ye kar diya, mujhe pata nahi tha toh maine ye kar liya. Mujhe aisa lagta hai main tere saath he nahi aaya (You always say that you did this because you saw that person or you had no idea. Sometimes I feel you did not come to the show with me).”