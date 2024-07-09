 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Yells At Kritika Malik For Sitting Next To Vishal Pandey, Says 'Abhi Bhi Aankhein Nahi Khuli' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Yells At Kritika Malik For Sitting Next To Vishal Pandey, Says 'Abhi Bhi Aankhein Nahi Khuli' (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Yells At Kritika Malik For Sitting Next To Vishal Pandey, Says 'Abhi Bhi Aankhein Nahi Khuli' (VIDEO)

Armaan Malik recently slapped co-contestant Vishal Pandey for passing comments on his second wife, Kritika Malik.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 made headlines when Armaan Malik slapped co-contestant Vishal Pandey, who had expressed his likeness for 'bhabhi' Kritika Malik while speaking to Lovekesh Kataria last week.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task, after which housemates gathered in the living area. Kritika arrived last in the hall and sat next to Shivani Kumari, finding a space beside her where Vishal and Lovekesh were also seated, which did not go well with Armaan.

Armaan asked Kritika to sit next to him, “Idhar aaja ab, abhi bhi aankhein nahi khuli kya ab (Come here now, haven't you opened your eyes yet?)” To this, his wife replied by saying, “Aankhen khul gayi hain ab (My eyes are open now).”

Check out the video:

Read Also
Who Is Vishal Pandey? All About Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Who Got Slapped By Armaan Malik
article-image
Read Also
Singer Armaan Malik REACTS After People Confuse Him With BB OTT 3 Contestant Having 2 Wives:...
article-image

Soon after, she got up from her place and sat next to Armaan. The YouTuber added, "Mujhe abhi bhi lagta hai, aankhon par patti padi hui hai. Tere liye na ek chashmah banwana padega ki lenses ka (I still feel like there’s a blindfold over your eyes. I’ll have to get you glasses or lenses),” Armaan added.

Kritika added, “Woh jagah thi toh main Shivani ke paas jaake baith gayi (There was a place, so I went and sat next to Shivani).”

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey’s Parents Demand JUSTICE For Him, Want Armaan Malik EVICTED
article-image

Further, Armaan, who still seemed upset and said, “You always say koi dikh gaya toh maine ye kar diya, mujhe pata nahi tha toh maine ye kar liya. Mujhe aisa lagta hai main tere saath he nahi aaya (You always say that you did this because you saw that person or you had no idea. Sometimes I feel you did not come to the show with me).”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Yells At Kritika Malik For Sitting Next To Vishal Pandey, Says 'Abhi...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Yells At Kritika Malik For Sitting Next To Vishal Pandey, Says 'Abhi...

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Sharvari Wagh Goes Ethnic As She Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Munjya Enters ₹100...

Sharvari Wagh Goes Ethnic As She Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Munjya Enters ₹100...

Prasanth Varma Clarifies His Post On 'Rejection' Was NOT A Dig At Ranveer Singh, Says People...

Prasanth Varma Clarifies His Post On 'Rejection' Was NOT A Dig At Ranveer Singh, Says People...

Haraa OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Tamil Actioner

Haraa OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Tamil Actioner